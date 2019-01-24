PGCBL Unveils 2019 Schedule

UTICA, N.Y.- UTICA, N.Y.- The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League has released the official schedule for the 2019 season, its ninth serving communities in Upstate New York. The full schedule can be found at the league website, PGCBL.com

Play is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 31, and will continue through August 8, when a new PGCBL Champion will be crowned.

The 2019 season will feature 12 teams, and a return to a two-divisional format. The Albany Dutchmen, Amsterdam Mohawks, Glens Falls Dragons, Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs, Oneonta Outlaws, and Saugerties Stallions will play in the East Division, while the Adirondack Trail Blazers, Elmira Pioneers, Geneva Red Wings, Newark Pilots, Utica Blue Sox, and Watertown Rapids will compete in the West Division.

This season, eight teams will qualify for the PGCBL Playoffs, with four teams from each division playing on into August. The first round will consist of one game, while the Division Finals and PGCBL Finals will be best-of-three.

Each of the PGCBL's 12 franchises will play 48 games in 2019 - 24 at home and 24 on the road - with the regular season ending on July 31. The postseason will feature eight teams - four from each division - competing to be the new PGCBL champions. The All-Star Game will be played on July 16 at Cantine Field, home of the Saugerties Stallions.

