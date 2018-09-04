Peterson Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

September 4, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Florida State League announced on Tuesday that St. Lucie Mets starting pitcher David Peterson was selected as the League's Pitcher of the Week.

For the week of August 27-September 3, Peterson made one start and threw five shutout innings in a 4-0 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday.

Peterson struck out nine batters, did not issue a walk and gave up just two singles. He only threw 68 pitches.

Peterson did not allow an earned run over his last 23 innings of the season, which spanned four starts. In those four starts he scattered eight total hits, walked five and struck out 26.

Peterson, 23, was New York's first round draft pick (20th overall) in 2017. He started this season in extended spring training, advanced to Low-A Columbia in mid-April and was promoted to St. Lucie in June.

Peterson is the third Met to receive a weekly FSL award this season. Right-handed pitcher Josh Prevost was named the FSL Pitcher of the Week on June 11 and infielder Luis Carpio was named the Player of the Week on July 17.

