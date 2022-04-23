Peter Solomon Deals Space Cowboys to 3rd Straight Win

(TACOMA, Wash.) - Peter Solomon struck out eight batters through five innings of work Saturday night to help lead the Sugar Land Space Cowboys a 4-2 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium.

Solomon matched the Space Cowboys' single-game high for strikeouts this season as they went on to win their third straight. He received the winning decision, allowing two runs on three hits with just one walk to go with the eight strikeouts.

Alex De Goti gave the Space Cowboys a 2-1 lead in the second with a two-run single that ricocheted off Tacoma starter Nick Margevicius. The Rainiers knotted the game at 2-2 in their half of the second and Scott Manea broke the deadlock with a two-run single in the sixth. Franklin Barreto came around to score on Manea's single and finished the night 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles.

Jon Olczak, Zac Rosscup, Seth Martinez and Josh James combined to toss four scoreless innings in relief of Solomon. James recorded his third save of the season and is tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League.

The Space Cowboys pitching staff matched its season high with 15 combined strikeouts. Sugar Land, which leads all of Minor League Baseball with 198 strikeouts, has logged at least 13 strikeouts in nine of its 17 games this season.

Tacoma got on the board in the first with a solo home run from Sam Haggerty. Its other run came in the second on an RBI single from Mason McCoy.

The Space Cowboys and Rainiers finish out their six-game set at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday. JP France is slated to start for the Space Cowboys with Asher Wojciechowski set to go for Tacoma.

