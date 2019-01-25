Peter Pan and Friends on Ice

January 25, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





On Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 we will be hosting Peter Pan on Ice right here at the ballpark at 7:00 PM! A synthetic ice rink will be placed on the infield located along the 1st base line where guests can enjoy this show of a lifetime!

There is nothing quite as thrilling as the tale of Peter Pan - until you add ice! Pack your bags for an adventure to Neverland like never before! The magic begins when you skate to inside the whimsical world of Neverland with Peter and his enchanted companions. But beware, the forces of swashbuckling pirates are just around the corner. Ahoy Mateys! Accompany Sarge Hook and his motley crew for a piratey voyage of Neverland with big flips, jumps, and tricks sure to keep you on the edge of your sails!

Tickets for Peter Pan on Ice are on sale now and range in price from $25-$45.

Make the most of your visit by adding a Meal Deal upgrade for $15. Ninety (90) minutes prior to the show, join us in the Haller Picnic Pavilion for Chicken, Hot Dogs, Mac & Cheese, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Cookies, Brownies and select beverages.

We look forward to bringing this magical event on ice to Clipper Magazine Stadium! Sponsored by High Industries, The Andrew Bartlett Team, RE/MAX Pinnacle, Clean Works, The Chuck Honabach Team, Realty One Group Unlimited and Storm Force Kids' Club by Commonwealth Charter Academy.

