Perl Returns to Havoc for 2021-22 Season

August 25, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced that defensemen Derek Perl will be returning for the 2021-22 season.

The 28-year-old defenseman has played 147 games in the SPHL, all of them being with the Havoc. Throughout his 3-year pro career, Perl has 64 total points from the blue-line and has netted 17 goals. Perl helped the Havoc to back-to-back championships and has been touted as one of the most reliable defensemen in the SPHL.

Perl becomes the second blue-liner to sign for the 2021-22 season joining Nolan Kaiser.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.