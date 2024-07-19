Perfectly Timed: USL League One Save of the Week, Week 14 Winner

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.