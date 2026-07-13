PERFECTLY PLACED! Harris Finds Schaffer-Baker for Six
Published on July 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
A perfect throw meets an even better catch as Kian Schaffer-Baker hauls in the touchdown for Saskatchewan.
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