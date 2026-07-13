PERFECTLY PLACED! Harris Finds Schaffer-Baker for Six

Published on July 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







A perfect throw meets an even better catch as Kian Schaffer-Baker hauls in the touchdown for Saskatchewan.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 12, 2026

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