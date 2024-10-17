Perfection: USL Championship Goal of the Week, Week 32 Winner
October 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Check out the Monterey Bay FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 17, 2024
- Preview: Hounds at Loudoun United FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa Unveils Oktoberfest Jersey Ahead of Oktoberfest Celebration Night - FC Tulsa
- Preview: Rowdies at North Carolina - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- NCFC Hosts Tampa in Relocated Match - North Carolina FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Legends Yuma and Eder Borelli Announce their Retirement - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at El Paso Locomotive FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-0 to Orange County SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Orange County SC Makes It Six Unbeaten, Moves to Sixth Place in 2-0 in El Paso - Orange County SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories
- Monterey Bay Scores in Stoppage Time to Secure a Point in Sacramento
- Monterey Bay Prepares for In-State Clash with Sacramento Republic FC
- Jordan Stewart Earns Coach of the Week Honors for Week 31
- Monterey Bay Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive with Fiery Win in Phoenix
- Monterey Bay F.C. Set for Road Clash with Phoenix Rising FC