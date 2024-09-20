Sports stats



Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Perfect FG by Marc Liegghio Secures the Walk-Off Win for Hamilton: CFL

September 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats keep their playoff hopes alive as Marc Liegghio nails a 48-yard FG to steal the victory from Toronto.
