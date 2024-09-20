Perfect FG by Marc Liegghio Secures the Walk-Off Win for Hamilton: CFL

September 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats keep their playoff hopes alive as Marc Liegghio nails a 48-yard FG to steal the victory from Toronto.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 20, 2024

Alouettes Return to Kahnawake - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.