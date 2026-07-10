Perfect Assist, Clinical Finish. Ashley Sanchez #nwsl #football # #soccer
Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026
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