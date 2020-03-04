Perfect 10: QuackerJack Retains Best LI Mascot Title

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Press "Best of Long Island" award winners have been announced, and Ducks mascot, QuackerJack, has been chosen as the Best Long Island Mascot for a 10th consecutive year. Additionally, pitcher Joe Iorio was voted as the Best Long Island Duck. Winners were selected via online voting conducted during the fall of 2019.

QuackerJack would like to express his utmost gratitude for everyone on Long Island who voted for him during this year's contest. He is looking forward to celebrating this victory with his fans throughout the 2020 season. The lovable mascot is currently available to appear at events throughout Long Island, including expos, corporate functions, community festivals and more. CLICK HERE to schedule an appearance with the 10-time Best Long Island Mascot.

Iorio adds another honor to his résumé after being voted by Ducks fans as the 2019 Delmonte-Smelson Team MVP last September. The right-hander helped lead the Ducks to an Atlantic League championship by posting a 6-3 record with a 3.09 ERA and 92 strikeouts to 32 walks over 32 appearances (19 starts). He was also selected to pitch in the Atlantic League All-Star Game, tossing a scoreless inning in the game on July 10 at York's PeoplesBank Park. Iorio pitched five postseason games for the Flock as well, including three scoreless innings of relief in Game Four of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Sugar Land.

In addition to these two awards, the Ducks were nominated for three other categories, all in the food section, during this year's "Best of Long Island" competition. Long Island's hometown team received nominations for Best Hot Dog, Best French Fries and Best Soft Pretzel. CLICK HERE to see all the Best of Long Island winners.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

