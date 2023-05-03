Perez Provides Offensive Spark, But Fresno Stumbles To Stockton 9-5

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (11-11) lost their fourth straight game, sinking to the Stockton Ports (4-18) 9-5 Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies dropped to 22-3 all-time at the venue and provided the Ports their third win against them this season.

Stockton scored three runs in the second and five in the seventh, the difference maker. A couple Fresno miscues etched the trio of second inning runs. Brennan Milone (double) and Henry Bolte (single) notched back-to-back two RBI hits in the seventh. A wild pitch later in the frame was the dagger. Bjay Cooke and Clark Elliott recorded two hits apiece with the latter adding a double. Lefty Garrett Irvin (2-0) earned the win after three hitless and scoreless frames of relief.

The Grizzlies plated two runs in the third and three in the fifth. The top of the Fresno lineup led the charge with Jake Snider and Andy Perez collecting two hits each. Perez smoked a double and triple, driving in three runs while Snider raced home twice. Kody Huff belted one RBI double and Bryant Betancourt secured the other Grizzlies RBI. Carlos Torres (1-1) took the loss after a rough outing. Davis Palermo struck out both batters he faced and Caleb Franzen struck out seven in a no-decision effort. Fresno looks to get back on track Wednesday evening from Stockton.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Andy Perez (2-3, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI)

- C Kody Huff (1-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB)

- DH Jake Snider (2-5, 2 R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- LF Henry Bolte (2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 2B Brennan Milone (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- LHP Garrett Irvin (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Win)

Ports

(Road) Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 1.06) vs. Stockton RHP Jake Pfennigs (0-1, 8.64) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies fell to 0-6 when their opponent scores first on the road.

