Perez Goes Deep As Fresno Falls 8-6 To Inland Empire

April 11, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (4-1) fell to the Inland Empire 66ers (1-4) 8-6 Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno dropped their first game of the 2024 season, the last California League team to do so. The Grizzlies are now 5-3 at home and 15-11 all-time against the 66ers.

Fresno's lineup tallied six runs on 11 hits and nine walks. Aidan Longwell and Braylen Wimmer provided three hits apiece at the top of the lineup. Wimmer reached base four times and poked the initial go-ahead RBI in the sixth. Andy Perez whacked a three-run moonshot, also in the sixth, his first homer of the 2024 campaign. Perez has hit safely in every game this season. Tevin Tucker recorded two hits and a run at the bottom of the order for the Grizzlies. EJ Andrews Jr. brought home a run in the ninth from a groundout to second base. Jake Snider mustered three walks and netted a pair of runs. Over the first five games of the year, Snider has notched 12 runs and 10 walks. The Grizzlies have walked 27 times over their last three contests, giving them 40 base-on-balls this year.

Inland Empire's offense logged eight runs on 12 hits, three walks and two hit-by-pitches. In the first, Anthony Scull powered a solo shot to right-center field, his first longball of the year. Scull ended his night with three hits and two runs. Trailing 5-1 in the seventh, the 66ers rallied and took the lead thanks to seven runs over their final three frames. It started when Juan Flores spanked a double to center, inching home Kevyn Castillo. Flores waltzed home on a Joe Redfield RBI single. Redfield reached base three times, which included two hits. Capri Ortiz swatted a triple to right, pushing Inland Empire within one run. The 66ers grabbed the advantage in the eighth after a Castillo game-tying groundout and Flores two-run blast. It was Flores' second clout of the series and third hit of the evening. Cristian Garcia bonused an insurance run in the ninth with a single to left.

Grizzlies righty Bryan Perez and 66ers starter Keythel Key took no-decisions after four innings of work each. Welinton Herrera (0-1) suffered the Fresno loss after permitting his second career round-tripper to Flores. Christian Lindsay-Young (1-0) was awarded the win after three innings of relief. Jose Fermin earned the save after coming into a jam in the ninth. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Andy Perez (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB)

- 3B Braylen Wimmer (3-4, RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (3-5, R)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- DH Juan Flores (3-5, HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- CF Anthony Scull (3-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, HBP)

- RF Joe Redfield (2-3, RBI, R, BB, SB)

On Deck:

Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 6:50 pm PT Inland Empire 66ers at Fresno Grizzlies

Inland Empire RHP Barrett Kent (0-1, 1.80) vs. Fresno LHP Austin Emener (0-0, 0.00)

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies left 12 runners on base, which included leaving the bases-loaded in the first and second innings. Fresno had the tying run at second when the final out was made.

