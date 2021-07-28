Peralta, Jr., Promoted, Outfielder Lee Joins Lugnuts, Guldberg to IL

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielder/Outfielder Elvis Peralta, Jr. promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas

- Outfielder D.J. Lee received from Rookie-level ACL Athletics

- Outfielder Michael Guldberg placed on Injured List

Peralta, Jr., 24, has played shortstop, second base and all three outfield positions for the Lugnuts this season, batting .195 with 13 stolen bases in 59 games, playing catch with a young fan during a rain delay, and regularly going above and beyond for baseball fans at home and on the road. The native of Lawrence, Massachusetts, makes his first appearance at the Triple-A level.

Lee, 25, is the son of Derek Lee, Sr., who played in the Major Leagues for the Minnesota Twins in 1993. D.J. played five seasons at the University of Richmond, the last three spent as team captain, before signing with the Oakland Athletics as an undrafted free agent in June 2020. The native of Frankfort, Illinois, was hitting .344/.523/.531 in 16 games in the Arizona Complex League before this promotion.

Guldberg, 22, was hitting .259/.347/.420 with five home runs and 11 stolen bases in 48 games in his professional debut season. The native of Duluth, Georgia, was drafted by the Athletics in the third round in 2020 from Georgia Tech.

The Lugnuts (34-39) play the second game in a six-game series tonight against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (High-A - San Diego; 34-39) at 7:05 p.m. at Jackson® Field™. For more information visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

