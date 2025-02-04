Peoria's Zach Wilkie Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that defenseman Zach Wilkie of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for January 27-February 2.

Wilkie scored four goals in a record outing, added two assists, and was +5 as the Rivermen picked up a pair of wins in Knoxville to maintain their hold on first place heading into February.

On Friday, Wilkie picked up an assist on Peoria's third goal as the Rivermen defeated Knoxville 5-1. The following night, Wilkie became just the second defenseman in SPHL history to record four goals in a game, while adding an assist, as Peoria outlasted the Ice Bears 6-4. The record was initially set by Pensacola's Louis Belisle, who scored four goals against Huntsville on November 26, 2016.

A native of Villa Park, IL, and the 2023-24 Defenseman of the Year, Wilkie leads all SPHL players in assists (34), power-play assists (20), power-play points (22), and plus-minus rating (+22), while his 45 points are tied for third-most in the league. Wilkie also leads defensemen with 11 goals on the season.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Taylor Brierley, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g), John Moncovich, Fayetteville (2 gp, 3g, gwg), Mike Robinson, Huntsville (2-0-0, 1.00 gaa, 0.968 save%), Yaroslav Yevdokimov, Macon (3 gp, 1g, 2a), Ivan Bondarenko, Pensacola (2 gp, 2g), and Carson Gallagher, Roanoke (3 gp, 2g, 2a, gwg)

