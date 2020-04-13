Peoria's Nick Neville Named SPHL Defenseman of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday an- nounced that Nick Neville of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the SPHL Defenseman of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.

Neville led all defensemen in points (35), assists (29) and power play assists (13) while ranking second among blueliners with a +21 rating. Neville's 13 assists with the man advantage were also tied for second-most among all SPHL players.

One of just two Rivermen players to skate in every game this season, the Bloomfield Hills, MI native was a runner-up for the award last year, finishing tied for second in the balloting.

Previous SPHL Defenseman of the Year Winners

2018-19 - Travis Jeke, Fayetteville Marksmen

2017-18 - Dave Pszenyczny, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 - Louis Belisle, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2015-16 - Brandon Greenside, Peoria Rivermen

2014-15 - Andrew Randazzo, Mississippi RiverKings

2013-14 - Stuart Stefan, Huntsville Havoc

2012-13 - Andrew Smale, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears

2010-11 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears

2009-10 - Steve Weidlich, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 - Kevin Harris, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Dan Vandermeer, Richmond Renegades

2006-07 - Brian Goudie, Richmond Renegades

2005-06 - Mike Clarke, Fayetteville FireAntz

2004-05 - Curtis Menzul, Knoxville Ice Bears

The SPHL will announce its Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.

