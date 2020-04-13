Peoria's Nick Neville Named SPHL Defenseman of the Year
April 13, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday an- nounced that Nick Neville of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the SPHL Defenseman of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.
Neville led all defensemen in points (35), assists (29) and power play assists (13) while ranking second among blueliners with a +21 rating. Neville's 13 assists with the man advantage were also tied for second-most among all SPHL players.
One of just two Rivermen players to skate in every game this season, the Bloomfield Hills, MI native was a runner-up for the award last year, finishing tied for second in the balloting.
Previous SPHL Defenseman of the Year Winners
2018-19 - Travis Jeke, Fayetteville Marksmen
2017-18 - Dave Pszenyczny, Peoria Rivermen
2016-17 - Louis Belisle, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2015-16 - Brandon Greenside, Peoria Rivermen
2014-15 - Andrew Randazzo, Mississippi RiverKings
2013-14 - Stuart Stefan, Huntsville Havoc
2012-13 - Andrew Smale, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears
2010-11 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears
2009-10 - Steve Weidlich, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Kevin Harris, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Dan Vandermeer, Richmond Renegades
2006-07 - Brian Goudie, Richmond Renegades
2005-06 - Mike Clarke, Fayetteville FireAntz
2004-05 - Curtis Menzul, Knoxville Ice Bears
The SPHL will announce its Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.
