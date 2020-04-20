Peoria's Max Finley Named SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

April 20, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Monday that Max Finley of the Peoria Rivermen is the recipient of the 2019-2020 SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award.

The winner was selected by a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

Having just finished his first season with the Rivermen, Finley grew up playing hockey, including skating for the NA3HL Peoria Mustangs under Rivermen coach Jean-Guy Trudel and collegiately for Northern Illinois University (ACHA). A native of Peoria, Finley also played for the U.S. national deaf men's team in the 2013 World Champi- onships in Finland, was part of USA's bronze medal team at the 2015 Winter Deaflympics in Russia and helped bring home a gold medal at the 2017 World Championships in Buffalo.

Previous Athletic Trainer of the Year Winners

2018-19 Lisa Connelly, Macon Mayhem

2017-18 Jen Lorenzo, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2016-17 Adam Norman, Columbus Cottonmouths

2015-16 Rick Hanlon, Mississippi RiverKings

2014-15 Michelle Novak, Peoria Rivermen

