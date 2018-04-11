Peoria's Mason Pulde Named STX Player of the Month

April 11, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced goaltender Mason Pulde of the Peoria Rivermen is the STX Player of the Month for March/April.

Making nine appearances, Pulde went 6-1-1 with a 1.22 goals against average, a 0.963 save percentage and one shutout in backstopping the Rivermen to their third regular season championship in four seasons.

Signed by the Rivermen on February 6, the Lexington, MA native began March by earning two wins in relief, stopping all 61 shots he faced in 96 minutes of work against Mississippi on March 4 and 9. Pulde had a season-high 48 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the RiverKings on March 10 and recorded his first SPHL-shutout on March 25, stopping all 23 shots in a 3-0 blanking of Evansville.

Before turning pro, Pulde played three seasons for Tufts University. Pulde appeared 27 games over his final two seasons, going 12-9-6 with a 2.09 GAA and .942 save percentage, logging three shutouts.

Also Nominated: Josh Harris, Birmingham (13 gp, 8g, 5a, gwg), Nick Lazorko, Evansville (12 gp, 7g, 7a, gwg), Sy Nutkevitch, Huntsville (13 gp, 6g, 9a, shg, gwg), Troy Davenport, Knoxville (6-3-0, 2.43 gaa, 0.907 save%, shutout), Jake Trask, Macon (14 gp, 6g, 14a, +5, 2 gwg), Daniel Tedesco, Mississippi (9 gp, 10g, 9a, +9, two hat tricks), Garrett Milan, Pensacola (16 gp, 5g, 17a, +5) and Maxime Guyon, Roanoke (14 gp, 9g, 7a, gwg)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.