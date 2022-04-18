Peoria's Marcel Godbout Named SPHL Rookie of the Year
April 18, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Monday announced that Marcel Godbout of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the SPHL Rookie of the Year in a vote of league representatives.
Godbout led the SPHL in goals (33) and power play goals (13) and was fifth in the league with 61 points. The Center Line, MI native also ranked second in the league in power play points (23 - tied), while finishing fourth among rookies in power play assists (10 - tied).
Previous SPHL Rookie of the Year Award Winners
2020-21 - Jake Wahlin, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts
2018-19 - Ben Blasko, Peoria Rivermen
2017-18 - Jacob Barber, Birmingham Bulls
2016-17 - Mike Moran, Mississippi RiverKings
2015-16 - John Lidgett, Huntsville Havoc
2014-15 - Bryce Williamson, Columbus Cottonmouths
2013-14 - Joe Caveney, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2012-13 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths
2011-12 - Kiefer Smiley, Mississippi Surge and Jordan Chong, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2010-11 - Chris Wilson, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2009-10 - Jesse Biduke, Fayetteville FireAntz
2008-09 - Michael Richard, Twin City Cyclones
2007-08 - Taylor Hustead, Twin City Cyclones
2006-07 - Tim Velemirovich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Rob Sich, Florida Seals
2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Tuesday.
