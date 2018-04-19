Peoria's Jean-Guy Trudel Named SPHL Coach of the Year

April 19, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Thursday announced that Jean-Guy Trudel of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives.

Macon's Kevin Kerr and Pensacola's Jeff Bes finished tied for second in the voting.

Trudel led the Rivermen to a 38-13-5 record, capturing the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions for the third time in four seasons. Peoria's 81 points matched the league mark for second-most in a single season, just two off their own record of 83 set two seasons ago. In his five seasons with the Rivermen, Trudel has a 175- 73-32 record, ranking him first all-time in winning percentage (0.682) and third in wins.

SPHL Coach of the Year Award Winners 2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen 2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem 2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen 2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen 2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers 2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz 2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge 2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks 2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge 2008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears 2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas 2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz 2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths 2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Most Valuable Player on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.