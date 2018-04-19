Peoria's Jean-Guy Trudel Named SPHL Coach of the Year
April 19, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Thursday announced that Jean-Guy Trudel of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives.
Macon's Kevin Kerr and Pensacola's Jeff Bes finished tied for second in the voting.
Trudel led the Rivermen to a 38-13-5 record, capturing the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions for the third time in four seasons. Peoria's 81 points matched the league mark for second-most in a single season, just two off their own record of 83 set two seasons ago. In his five seasons with the Rivermen, Trudel has a 175- 73-32 record, ranking him first all-time in winning percentage (0.682) and third in wins.
SPHL Coach of the Year Award Winners 2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen 2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem 2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen 2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen 2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers 2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz 2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge 2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks 2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge 2008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears 2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas 2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz 2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths 2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Most Valuable Player on Friday.
