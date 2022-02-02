Peoria's Eric Levine Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month

February 2, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltender Eric Levine of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month for January.

Levine started all 12 of Peoria's games last month, going 10-2-0 with a 2.16 goals against average, a 0.921 save percentage and one shutout as the Rivermen leapt from seventh place to third in the SPHL standings.

After dropping his first decision of the month, Levine went on to win 10 of his next 11 starts, including his last eight in a row heading into February. Included in that stretch was a 42-save outing in Peoria's 6-2 win over Evansville on January 2 and a 23-save, 2-0 shutout over Vermilion County on January 29. For the month, Levine gave up two or fewer goals in nine of his 12 starts.

Levine currently leads all netminders in wins (18), shutouts (3 - tied), minutes (1,515) and saves (703), is tied for second with a 0.929 save percentage and ranks fifth with a 2.14 goals against average.

Also nominated: Carson Rose, Birmingham (9 gp, 6g, 7a, +4), Austin Plevy, Evansville (11 gp, 3g, 10a, shg), Bryan Moore, Fayetteville (7 gp, 5g, 7a, +7), Tyler Piacentini, Huntsville (11 gp, 4g, 6a, +4, 2 gwg), Anthony McVeigh, Knoxville (11 gp, 4g, 7a, +7), Zak Lambrecht, Macon (10 gp, 5g, 4a, gwg), Weiland Parrish, Pensacola (7 gp, 6g, 9a, +8, 3 ppg), Shane Bennett, Quad City (10 gp, 5g, 3a), Matt O'Dea, Roanoke (9 gp, 7g, 2a, +16, 2 gwg) and Houston Wilson, Vermilion County (10 gp, 1g, 1a)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.