Peoria's Dave Pszenyczny Named SPHL Defenseman of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced that Dave Pszenyczny of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the SPHL Defenseman of the Year in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives.

Huntsville's Stuart Stefan and Macon's Daniel Gentzler finished tied for second in the balloting.

Pszenyczny led SPHL defensemen in points (50), assists (43), power play assists (13), game-winning goals (three - tied) and penalty minutes (134). His 43 assists and 50 points are both fourth-most by a defenseman in a season in SPHL history. Pszenyczny also fin- ished second (tied) among blueliners with a +24 rating.

SPHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners 2017-18 - Dave Pszenyczny, Peoria Rivermen 2016-17 - Louis Belisle, Pensacola Ice Flyers 2015-16 - Brandon Greenside, Peoria Rivermen 2014-15 - Andrew Randazzo, Mississippi RiverKings 2013-14 - Stuart Stefan, Huntsville Havoc 2012-13 - Andrew Smale, Fayetteville FireAntz 2011-12 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears 2010-11 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears 2009-10 - Steve Weidlich, Mississippi Surge 2008-09 - Kevin Harris, Knoxville Ice Bears 2007-08 - Dan Vandermeer, Richmond Renegades 2006-07 - Brian Goudie, Richmond Renegades 2005-06 - Mike Clarke, Fayetteville FireAntz 2004-05 - Curtis Menzul, Knoxville Ice Bears

The SPHL will announce its Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.

