Peoria's Austin Wisely Suspended One Game

PEORIA, IL - It has been announced by the Southern Profesional Hockey League on Tuesday that Rivermen defenseman Austin Wisely has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions during the Peoria vs Quad City game on Sunday, January 16. Wisely was originally assessed a minor penalty for roughing at 6:47 on the third period.

He will miss the Rivermen's next game against the Quad City Storm on Friday, January 21.

