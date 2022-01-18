Peoria's Austin Wisely Suspended One Game
January 18, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release
PEORIA, IL - It has been announced by the Southern Profesional Hockey League on Tuesday that Rivermen defenseman Austin Wisely has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions during the Peoria vs Quad City game on Sunday, January 16. Wisely was originally assessed a minor penalty for roughing at 6:47 on the third period.
He will miss the Rivermen's next game against the Quad City Storm on Friday, January 21.
