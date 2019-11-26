Peoria's Alec Hagaman Named Warrior Player of the Week

November 26, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC -- The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today named Alec Hagaman of the Peoria Rivermen as the Warrior Player of the Week for November 18-24.

Over the weekend, the Rivermen extended their winning streak to three games as they swept Quad City in a home-and- home series to remain the only team that has not lost a game in regulation. Hagaman contributed to Peoria's wins by scoring two goals, three assists and a +5 rating.

On Friday, the Rivermen traveled to the Quad Cities to take on the Storm. The Storm had the lead going heading into first intermission but the Rivermen tied the score 2-2 early in the second with Hagaman assisting on the play. In the third, the Rivermen put one in the net on a power play as Hagaman picked up his second assist. The game headed into overtime where Peoria defeated the Storm 4-3.

On Saturday, the Rivermen traveled back to Peoria to host the Storm on home ice. The Storm scored first, but Peoria answered as Hagaman scored a goal just 12 seconds into the second period. Quad City responded with two goals but the Rivermen put another other on the board late in the second as Hagaman recorded an assist on the play. The third period saw a scoring frenzy from the Rivermen as they scored four goals en route to a 6-3 win.

Hagaman finished the night with two goals and an assist.

Hagaman, the first ever Peoria-born captain in franchise history, is now in his sixth year with the SPHL. Before entering the league, Hagaman played for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. In 2011, he was named to the NCHA All-Rookie Team and was an honorable mention in the All-WIAC with River Falls in 2011 and 2012 (NCAA-DIII).

Runner-Up: Max Milosek, Huntsville (2-0-0, 1.49 gaa, 0.945 sv%)

Other nominees: JM Piotrowski (BHM), Matthew Barnaby (EVV), Max Cook (FAY), Anthony McVeigh (KNX), Stephen Pierog (MAC), Patrick Megannety (PEN), Dakota Klecha (QC), Jake Theut (RNK).

