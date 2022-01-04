Peoria's Alec Hagaman Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week
January 4, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Alec Hagaman of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for December 27-January 2.
Hagaman scored two goals, assisted on five others and was +3 as he became just the second American-born player, and eighth overall, to record 300 career SPHL-Âregular season points as the Rivermen took two of three games from Evansville over the holiday weekend.
On Friday, the Peoria-born captain scored the eventual game-winning goal midway through the second period and added a pair of assists in leading the Rivermen to a 4-1 win over the Thunderbolts. The following night, Hagaman had a goal and an assist in a 7-3 loss before joining the 300-point club on Sunday with a pair of assists in Peoria's 6-2 win over Evansville.
With his second assist in Sunday's game, Hagaman (126-174-300 in 343 games) joined Kevin Swider as the only American-born players to reach the milestone.
Also nominated: Colton Fletcher, Birmingham (1 gp, 1g, 1a), Connor Chatham, Evansville (3 gp, 4g, 3a, 2 ppg), Taylor Best, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 2a, +4, gwg), Robbie Fisher, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g), Evan Moyse, Knoxville (2-0- 0, 1.00 gaa, 0.968 save%, shutout), Michael Stiliadis, Macon (0-1-0, 5 ga, 28 saves), Ivan Bondarenko, Pen- sacola (3 gp, 8 sog), Sammy Bernard, Quad City (2 gp, 1-0-0, 26 saves, shutout, 0 ga) and Austyn Roudebush, Roanoke (2-0-0, 1.00 gaa, 0.970 save%)
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2022
- Alec Hagaman Earns Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week Honors - Peoria Rivermen
- Reginato Moves up to Swamp Rabbits - Huntsville Havoc
- Peoria's Alec Hagaman Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week - SPHL
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.