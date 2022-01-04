Peoria's Alec Hagaman Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

January 4, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Alec Hagaman of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for December 27-January 2.

Hagaman scored two goals, assisted on five others and was +3 as he became just the second American-born player, and eighth overall, to record 300 career SPHL-Âregular season points as the Rivermen took two of three games from Evansville over the holiday weekend.

On Friday, the Peoria-born captain scored the eventual game-winning goal midway through the second period and added a pair of assists in leading the Rivermen to a 4-1 win over the Thunderbolts. The following night, Hagaman had a goal and an assist in a 7-3 loss before joining the 300-point club on Sunday with a pair of assists in Peoria's 6-2 win over Evansville.

With his second assist in Sunday's game, Hagaman (126-174-300 in 343 games) joined Kevin Swider as the only American-born players to reach the milestone.

Also nominated: Colton Fletcher, Birmingham (1 gp, 1g, 1a), Connor Chatham, Evansville (3 gp, 4g, 3a, 2 ppg), Taylor Best, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 2a, +4, gwg), Robbie Fisher, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g), Evan Moyse, Knoxville (2-0- 0, 1.00 gaa, 0.968 save%, shutout), Michael Stiliadis, Macon (0-1-0, 5 ga, 28 saves), Ivan Bondarenko, Pen- sacola (3 gp, 8 sog), Sammy Bernard, Quad City (2 gp, 1-0-0, 26 saves, shutout, 0 ga) and Austyn Roudebush, Roanoke (2-0-0, 1.00 gaa, 0.970 save%)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.