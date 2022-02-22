Peoria's Alec Baer Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Alec Baer of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for February 14-20.

Baer scored three goals, added eight assists and was +6 in leading the red-hot Rivermen to a trio of wins last week. Now 8-0-2 in their last 10 games and on a 15-0-2 run, Peoria has moved into a tie with Huntsville for second place in the SPHL standings and stands just two points out of first.

On Friday, the St. Louis Park, MN native set up the game-winning goal in overtime as part of a two-assist night in Peoria's 3-2 win over Vermilion County. Baer doubled his output the following night, scoring his 15th goal of the season and adding three assists in Peoria's 4-1 win over the Bobcats. Baer then closed out the weekend by factoring in all five Rivermen goals (two goals, three assists) in a 5-1 win over Quad City on Sunday.

With his 11-point week, Baer moved into third place in the scoring race (17-33-50) and now leads the SPHL in assists, power play assists (15) and power play points (20).

Also nominated: David Nippard, Birmingham (3 gp, 3g, shg, gwg), Brennan Feasey, Evansville (2 gp, 1g, 2a, +2), Drake Glover, Fayetteville (3 gp, 2g, 2a, gwg), Zane Steeves, Huntsville (1-0-1, 2.07 gaa, 0.905 save%, shutout), Dean Balsamo, Knoxville (3 gp, 2g, 4a, +4), Michael Stiliadis, Macon (0-2-0, 6.00 gaa, 0.829 save%), Weiland Parrish, Pensacola (3 gp, 1g, 5a), Carter Shinkaruk, Quad City (3 gp, 4a, +2), Mac Jansen, Roanoke (3 gp, 3g, 3a, hat trick, gwg) and Chase Perry, Vermilion County (0-1-1, 3.47 gaa, 0.909 save%)

