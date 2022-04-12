Peoria's Alec Baer Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month
April 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Alec Baer of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month for March/April.
Baer scored eight goals, including two game-winners, added 20 assists and was +10 in 14 games played.
Baer recorded a point in 12 of his 14 games and had eight multi-point outings, including four straight. The St.
Louis Park, MN, who captured the Kevin Swider Leading Scorer trophy as the league's top point-getter, had two five-point outings (2-3-5 vs. Vermilion County on March 9 and 3-2-5 vs. Quad City on March 27).
Runner-up: Stepan Timofeyev, Knoxville (11 gp, 11g, 8a, +9, 5 ppg, 4 gwg)
Also nominated: Colton Fletcher, Birmingham (13 gp, 3g, 12a), Brennan Feasey, Evansville (11 gp, 7g, 2a, +5, 2 gwg), Brent Moran, Fayetteville (6-2-1, 2.39 gaa, 0.938 save%), Hunter Vorva, Huntsville (7-4-0, 2.21 gaa, 0.921 save%, shutout), Zak Lambrecht, Macon (17 gp, 8g, 3a, shg), Malik Johnson, Pensacola (10 gp, 5g, 5a, 2 gwg), Ben Duperreault, Quad City (11 gp, 4g, 9a, gwg) and Brady Heppner, Roanoke (15 gp, 7g, 9a, shg, 2 gwg)
