Peoria's Alec Baer Earns Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced Peoria's Alec Baer is the 2021-2022 recipient of the Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award. Baer's 80 points are the most since Swider scored 96 for Knoxville in the 2011-2012 season.

In addition to his 80 points, Baer led the SPHL in assists (54), power play points (33) and power play assists (26).

The St. Louis Park, MN native is the first Rivermen player to lead the SPHL in scoring since Ben Blasko won the award in 2018-2019.

Year Previous Winner

2020-2021 Logan Nelson, Birmingham

2019-2020 Austin Plevy, Evansville

2018-2019 Ben Blasko, Peoria

2017-2018 Berkley Scott, Knoxville

2016-2017 Tayler Thompson, Fayetteville

2015-2016 Corey Banfield, Pensacola

2014-2015 Adam Pawlick, Pensacola

The award was renamed in 2015 for the SPHL's all-time leading scorer. Swider led the league in scoring each of his seven seasons with Knoxville and helped the Ice Bears to three President's Cup Championships. A three-time league MVP, Swider holds or shares more than 20 SPHL regular season and playoff scoring records.

