Peoria to Host Huntsville in Hat Trick Weekend at Carver Arena

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (17-7-1-2) will be hosting the Huntsville Havoc (13-10-3-1) this Friday Saturday, and Sunday (January 12, 13, 14) at Carver Arena for a hat-trick weekend of games. This weekend will conclude the season series between the Rivermen and the Havoc. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm on Friday and Saturday, 3:15 pm on Sunday.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will be hosting three specialty nights this weekend. Friday will be Country and Calendar night. The Rivermen will be giving away 2,000 team calendars to the first 2000 fans through the doors. In addition, the Rivermen will be wearing specialty country-themed jerseys to be auctioned off at the end of the game. Fans are encouraged to bring packaged underwear to donate to the homeless during the contest.

Saturday is Dino Night as the Rivermen will be hosting dinosaur races during the game, in addition, the team will be wearing specialty dinosaur jerseys that will be auctioned off after the contest. The first 750 kids 12 and under at Carver Arena will receive a free Rivermen stocking cap courtesy of Klein Design.

Sunday will be another Sunday Family Funday. Upper bowl kids tickets start at $7.00, there will also be a pre-game kids fest and a post-game skate with the team.

WHY IT MATTERS

This is the final weekend meeting of the year between the Rivermen and the Huntsville Havoc. The Rivermen are 1-2-1 against the Havoc this season and are in a tight race in the SPHL standings. The Rivermen it in third just three points behind the first-place Birmingham Bulls and two points ahead of the fourth-place Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Rivermen are coming off of a three-point weekend in which they went 1-1-1 against Pensacola and Huntsville. The Rivermen picked up their first win against the Ice Flyers on Thursday before skating to a regulation and shootout loss against the Havoc on Friday and Saturday. These were Peoria's first games of 2024 and if featured a host of new players following the roster moves made by Peoria at the first of the year.

WHO'S HOT?

Forward Alec Baer has been a dynamic offensive force for the Rivermen as the calendar has flipped to 2024. Last weekend Baer netted two goals and one assist to catapult him to first in overall scoring for the SPHL this season. Baer also leads the SPHL in power-play goals (seven) and is tied for second in game-winning goals (four).

SCOUTING THE DAWGS

Huntsville comes into this weekend undefeated in 2024. They are fresh off of two victories on home ice against the Peoria Rivermen and are eager to clinch the season series with Peoria with a single-regulation win this weekend.

