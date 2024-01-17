Peoria to Host Evansville for Sunday Showdown

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (18-8-1-3) will be hosting the Evansville Thunderbolts (12-13-2-1) at Carver Arena on Sunday, (January 21) at 3:15 pm. This game is a re-schedule of the previously scheduled matchup with Evansville that was set to take place on Friday, January 19.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will be hosting another Sunday Family Funday celebration with upper-bowl kids tickets just $7.00. In addition, there will be a pre-game kids fest with Inflatables, Face Painting, and balloon artists. There will also be a post-game skate with the Rivermen.

WHY IT MATTERS

This weekend sees the Rivermen engage in a home-and-home weekend with the Evansville Thunderbolts. Peoria will travel to Evansville on Saturday before returning home on Sunday. The Thunderbolts have been surging as of late while Peoria is coming off of a 1-1-1 weekend against the Huntsville Havoc. Evansville has also just signed former Rivermen Brandahn Brawley to the goaltender position, potentially offering a rematch of the Rivermen against their former netminder.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is fresh off of a three-game home weekend against the Huntsville Havoc. The Rivermen went 1-1-1 against Huntsville in that series. The Rivermen currently sit in third place in the SPHL standings, just a game and a half (three points) behind second place Fayetteville.

WHO'S HOT?

Forward Jordan Ernst was leading the charge offensively with five assists in his last three games with the Rivermen. Ernst had at least a point in every game of last weekend's series against the Havoc.

SCOUTING THE THUNDERBOLTS

The Evansville Thunderbolts are on a four-game winning streak coming into this weekend. Evansville is coming off of back-to-back sweeps of the Quad City Storm and Knoxville Ice Bears respectively. Goaltending has been a key part of the Thunderbolt's success as of late with the return of goaltender Cole Ceci from the ECHL. Evansville has only allowed six goals in their last four games.

