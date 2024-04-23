Peoria Rivermen Taking on Huntsville Havoc in President's Cup Finals

April 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are facing off against the Huntsville Havoc in a best-of-three series to decide the winner of the 2024 President's Cup Title. Peoria is looking for their second such title while the Havoc are in the hunt for their fourth championship.

THE DETAILS

Game One of the Finals will be played on Thursday, April 25 in Huntsville at 7:00 pm. Game Two will be back in Peoria on Saturday, April 27 at Carver Arena at 7:15 pm. If necessary, Game Three will be played at Carver Arena in Peoria on Sunday, April 28 at 5:15 pm. The Rivermen are fresh off of back-to-back sweeps in the first and second rounds against the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Evansville Thunderbolts. The Rivermen are making their second finals appearance in three years and fifth in the last eight. The last time Peoria played for the President's Cup was back in 2022 when they defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs three-games-to-one in a best-of-five series.

WHY IT MATTERS

This will be the second meeting between the Rivermen and the Havoc in the President's Cup Finals. The last time these two teams met for the President's Cup was back in 2018, when the Havoc won their second of three championships against the Rivermen, winning a best-of-three series two games to one. The Rivermen are making their second finals appearance in three years and fifth in the last eight. The last time Peoria played for the President's Cup was back in 2022 when they defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Daw gs three-games-to-one in a best-of-five series.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is fresh off of a two-game sweep of the Evansville Thunderbolts in the second round of the playoffs. The Rivermen out-scored the Thunderbolts 12-4 in two games, winning Game One in Evansville 7-2 while coming back in the third period in Game Two to win 5-2.

WHO'S HOT?

Forward Alec Hagaman has been the key offensive catalyst for the Rivermen in the second round. Hagaman contributed six points (two goals, and four assists) in two games. Hagaman has been one of the leading post-season scorers for the Rivermen with eight points in four playoff games. Only Huntsville's Buster Larsson and Rivermen teammate Alec Baer have more points (10) this post-season.

SCOUTING THE HAVOC

Three-time champion Huntsville is making its fifth appearance in the President's Cup Finals this season. They are coming off of a two-games-to-one series victory over the defending champion Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in the second round. The Havoc have been led up by forward Buster Larsson whose 10 points are tied for the most in the post-season. Huntsville has also gotten solid goaltending from Mike Robinson who, outside of one game in the second round, has not allowed more than two goals per game in the enti re post-season.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.