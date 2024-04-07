Peoria Rally Falls Short in Sunday Finale

Appleton, WI - The Peoria Chiefs placed the tying run in scoring position in the ninth inning on Sunday but could not break through in a 5-4 loss to Wisconsin. With the win, the Timber Rattlers took two of three to claim the season-opening series.

For the first time this season, the Chiefs plated the first run of the game. After an Alex Iadisernia double, one his three two-baggers in the contest, an Osvaldo Tovalin groundout moved him to third. Then, Anyelo Encarnacion delivered a first-pitch single into center to give Peoria a 1-0 lead. For Encarnacion, it was High-A debut. The 20-year-old had never played above rookie ball prior to Sunday's contest.

Wisconsin responded quickly with two runs in the home half of the inning against Chiefs starter Pete Hansen. With men at the corner, Yadher Areinamo dumped a single into right field to tie the score, 1-1. A sac fly followed to give Wisconsin a 2-1 advantage.

In the fourth, Peoria played long ball for the first time this season. After working a 10-pitch walk in his first plate appearance, William Sullivan launched a solo homer to center to tie the score at 2-2. For Sullivan, it was his second professional homer after being selected in the 2023 draft.

The Chiefs briefly grabbed the lead in the top of the fifth when Iadisernia delivered again. His third double scored Leonardo Bernal from first to give the Chiefs a 3-2 lead. Iadisernia's three double output was the first such performance since August 28, 2022 when LJ Jones accomplished the feat.

Wisconsin pounded out 14 hits and answered in the home half of the fifth. With Hansen an out away from qualifying for a win, Mike Boeve singled in Dylan O'Rae to again tie the score, this time at 3-3.

The Timber Rattlers created some separation in the bottom of the sixth against Chiefs reliever Tanner Jacobson. Three consecutive singles loaded the pillows with no one out in the frame. After a fly out, an O'Rae singled scored two to give Wisconsin a 5-3 lead.

Peoria's ninth inning rally was shut down by Rattlers closer Craig Yoho. The right-hander was summoned after a walk and a Win-Bon Cho double placed runners at second and third with one out. Yoho retired Brody Moore with a sac fly and later got Leonardo Bernal to ground out to end the contest.

After an off day, the Chiefs return home on Tuesday against Beloit. Right-hander Inohan Paniagua will take the bump for Peoria in the home opener. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Fans attending Tuesday's game can redeem a free drink by showing their ticket at any of the Dozer Park concession stands. Soda, water and domestic beer are available for purchase with the promotion. Additional daily promotions, including Silver Sluggers and Taco Tuesday will also be honored.

