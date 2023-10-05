Peoria-Native Tristan Trudel Headlines Three Rivermen Signings

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are proud to announce their latest batch of signees, headlined by Peoria-area forward Tristan Trudel. In addition, the Rivermen have also announced the signing of goaltender Talor Joseph and forward Ryan Nolan.

Trudel, the son of Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy, has been a staple with the local Peoria Mustangs junior hockey team since 2018. The 20-year-old Peoria native recorded 81 goals and 63 assists (144 points) in four years with the Mustangs. Trudel is the fourth son of a former Rivermen player to suit up for Peoria. Tristan and his father Jean-Guy will make history this season as the first-ever father-son coaching and playing duo in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Rivermen have drawn heavily from the local Mustangs for players in the last several years alone. Alec Hagaman, Mitch McPherson, Austin Wisely, Nate Chasteen, and now Trudel all claim ties to the local junior hockey organization.

Forward Ryan Nolan comes to Peoria by way of the Division I college hockey ranks. The Winnetka, Illinois native suited up for three games with Michigan State University after three seasons with Merrimack College from 2019-2022. Nolan boasted eight points (two goals, six assists) in four seasons.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, goaltender Talor Joseph enters his third year of professional hockey with his second SPHL team. After a brief stint in the American Hockey League with the Abbotsford Canucks and the Toronto Marlies in 2022, Joseph suited up in a single game for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in 2023 (Joseph saw just 13 minutes in a game against the Knoxville Ice Bears) before heading to the Binghamton Black Bears in the FPHL. Joseph boasted a .910 save percentage and a 3.06 goals-against-average with the Black Bears.

The Rivermen are arriving for training camp this weekend and will host their first team skate on Tuesday, October 10 at Owens Center at 10:30. The practice will be open to both the media and the public. Peoria will then head to Clarksville, Tennessee for an exhibition matchup with the Huntsville Havoc at F&M Bank Arena on Friday, October 13 at 7:15 pm. The Rivermen open the regular season on the road in Quad City on October 21.

