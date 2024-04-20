Peoria, Huntsville to Meet in 2024 President's Cup Finals

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - In a rematch of the 2018 championship, the Peoria Rivermen and the Huntsville Havoc will meet in the best-of-three President's Cup Finals beginning on Thursday.

Coming off a sweep of Evansville, the second-seeded Rivermen will making their record fifth appearance in the finals (2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024) while seeking their second President's Cup Championship (2022).

Fifth-seeded Huntsville ousted defending champion Roanoke in three games to advance to their record fifth finals appearance (2010, 2013, 2018, 2019, 2024). The Havoc will look to capture their fourth championship in franchise history (2010, 2018, 2019).

#2 Peoria Rivermen vs. #5 Huntsville Havoc Game 1 - Thursday, April 25 @ Huntsville - 7:00 pm Game 2 - Saturday, April 27 @ Peoria - 7:15 pm Game 3 - Sunday, April 28 @ Peoria - 3:15 pm (if necessary)

(All times local)

