Peoria Enters Semifinals for Third Straight Season, Takes on Evansville ThunderBolts

April 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The second-seeded Peoria Rivermen are getting set this week to begin their third straight President's Cup Semifinals appearance in three seasons. They will take on the Evansville Thunderbolts in a best-of-three series on Wednesday, Friday, and if necessary, Sunday.

THE DETAILS

Peoria will take on the Evansville Thunderbolts for the first time in the post-season. Game One is set for 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17 in Evansville, Indiana. Game Two will be played on Friday, April 19 at Carver Arena in Peoria at 7:15 pm. If necessary, a Game Three will be played at Carver Arena on Sunday, April 21 at 3:15 pm. The Rivermen went 9-4-1 in the regular season against the Thunderbolts.

WHY IT MATTERS

This will be the third consecutive year in a row the Rivermen will have made it to the second round of the playoffs. Last season the Rivermen fell two-games-to-one to the eventual champion Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. In 2022, Peoria dispatched the Quad City Storm two games to one in the semifinals en route to their first-ever President's Cup championship.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria earned a berth in the second round of the SPHL post-season following a 2-0 sweep of the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the opening round. The sweep marked the fourth straight post-season victory and the third straight opening-round victory over the Ice Flyers. The Rivermen won Game One of the series 3-2 in Overtime at the Pensacola Bay Center while taking Game Two at Carver Arena 6-1.

WHO'S HOT?

Forward Alec Baer normally has the reputation of being a major goal scorer, but more recently he has been a key puck distributor. Baer has four assists in two games in the playoffs this season, including three assists in Peoria's 6-1 victory in Game Two of the first round.

SCOUTING THE THUNDERBOLTS

The eight-seeded Evansville Thunderbolts are coming off of a historic first-round upset over the top-ranked Birmingham Bulls following back-to-back overtime triumphs over the SPHL's top team. The series win was Evansville's first in their history, setting the stage for a showdown with their regional rival. The Thunderbolts are led by forwards Dmitry Yushkevich, Matthew Hobbs, and Scott Kirton who all have four points in three playoff games.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.