Peoria Civic Center Authority and Rivermen Reach Deal

PEORIA, IL - The leadership of the Peoria Civic Center Authority (PCCA) and the SPHL Defending Champion Peoria Rivermen jointly announce the Peoria Rivermen will continue playing professional hockey at Carver Arena.

As part of the agreement to be approved by the PCCA at its regularly scheduled meeting, the Rivermen committed to playing their 2023-2024 season at Carver Arena with a renewal option for the 2024-2025 Season. In addition, the parties are committed to continuing long-term lease discussions. The intent of this agreement is to provide the parties ample time to be thoughtful in planning for a successful longterm relationship.

Long-term lease discussions will coincide with planning renovations to the Peoria Civic Center, specifically, an upgrade to the ice plant. In addition to the significant investment of an ice plant replacement, the Peoria Civic Center is moving forward with arena upgrades to enhance fan experience, including a new scoreboard, sound system and remodeled seating.

"I am pleased that our negotiating teams have reached an agreement in principle with the Peoria Rivermen. This agreement demonstrates a willingness by both parties to keep Rivermen hockey in Peoria in ways that serve and support the Rivermen, their fans, the Civic Center, and the community at large," said Yvonne Greer Batton, PCCA Board Chair.

"This Agreement comes right as the 1st Place Rivermen go into the SPHL playoffs to defend their hold on the President's Cup," said Rik Edgar, General Manager for the Peoria Civic Center, "we are cheering them on and look forward to welcoming playoff-bound Rivermen fans to Carver Arena."

"Being a part of the Peoria Hockey community is at the heart of the Peoria Rivermen culture and we're excited to renew with the Peoria Civic Center, continue long-term discussions, and to defend our title" said Bart Rogers, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Owner of the Peoria Rivermen. "We're grateful for the planned renovations to Carver Arena and investments to be made by the Peoria Civic Center Authority, the City of Peoria, and the State of Illinois to enhance the fan and team experience. We look forward to partnering with and supporting the Peoria Civic Center management team and their committed staff in putting on exciting fan-centric experiences at Carver Arena."

Following past practice, no other comments will be offered by the parties as we continue to work with one another.

