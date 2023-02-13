Peoria Chiefs, Caterpillar Extend Dozer Park Naming Rights Agreement

PEORIA, Ill. - The Peoria Chiefs and Caterpillar Inc. have agreed to a five-year extension on Dozer Park stadium naming rights.

Caterpillar originally obtained naming rights in 2013 and adopted the Dozer Park name to pay tribute to the bulldozer, the product the company first manufactured.

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with the Peoria Chiefs," said Henry Vicary, Caterpillar Community and Guest Relations Director. "This ballpark is a valuable asset for the Peoria area and for the thousands of Caterpillar families who attend games each year."

"Caterpillar has helped keep professional baseball thriving in Peoria," said Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott. "We look forward to playing our home games at Dozer Park."

The downtown ballpark at the corner of Jefferson and Adams has been in operation since 2002. The Chiefs have hosted more than 1,000 home games during that time frame.

