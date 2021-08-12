Penultimate Homestand Includes Military Appreciation and Opera Night

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs continue to own the best record in the Low-A East and return to The Joe for their penultimate homestand of 2021 to battle the Columbia Fireflies next week. The series, which runs from August 17-22, will consist of seven games in six days. The RiverDogs will take a big step toward clinching a berth in the postseason with a successful series on the field.

The homestand includes plenty of reasons for fans to be excited. On Wednesday, the RiverDogs meet the Fireflies in a doubleheader on Pride Night where the team will wear Charleston Rainbows uniforms in the nightcap. Friday features our third Military Appreciation Night of the season, as well as Opera Night. The team will close out the homestand by taking on their Perros Santos identity for the final two games of the series on Saturday and Sunday. Here is the full lineup:

Tuesday, August 17, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day: There are only two more chances to enjoy a ballgame with man's best friend this season. Bring the pup along to the ballpark for each and every Island Coastal Lager Dog Day, when we encourage you to #TakeItEasy. This week's featured breed will be the French Bulldog! Fans can also enjoy $2 hot dogs and $2 beers. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 the Wolf.

Wednesday, August 18, 5:05 p.m. (Doubleheader): Pride Night/Wicked Wednesday: Enjoy two games for the price of one! We'll throw it back to a previous era in Charleston baseball history and play as the Charleston Rainbows. The entire night will also be a celebration of inclusiveness with our friends from Charleston Pride and MUSC Health. The Rainbows jerseys will be part of a jersey auction throughout the night. You will have a chance to leave with a game-worn uniform from one of our players! As is the case for every Wednesday at the ballpark, we will celebrate craft beer and throw in some wicked good fun thanks to Wicked Weed.

Thursday, August 19, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday: Dust off the bell bottoms and join us for a funky '70s-themed night at The Joe. $1 beers are available throughout the park on each Budweiser Thirsty Thursday this season! That's right, you can grab a $1 beer (or two) no matter where you are in the ballpark. Don't forget, DJ Natty Heavy will be dropping beats on the Ashley View Pub. He may have even add some disco hits to the mix! Thursday games are presented by 95SX.

Friday, August 20, 7:05 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night/Opera Night/Red Shirt Friday/Post-Game Fireworks: On this night, we will celebrate the classical music tradition of opera with themed games, trivia and a t-shirt toss alongside the Holy City Arts and Lyric Opera. The RiverDogs will also open the weekend with a gigantic tribute to military members on Boeing Red Shirt Friday. Members of the military will receive free tickets to the game. Retired and active military members can call the RiverDogs box office to receive the discount code. The team will make their new inductions into the Hall of Honor prior to the game. Once again, on the final day of the work week, the RiverDogs and Boeing invite you to wear red in support of those who serve our country. On the field, the team will participate as well, wearing special red jerseys. The night will be capped with another fireworks spectacular presented by REV Federal Credit Union. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL.

Saturday, August 21, 6:05 p.m.: Perros Santos Weekend/LED Light Show: The RiverDogs will spend the weekend suiting up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. Along with MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Cooperative, we'll celebrate the local Latin American culture with special uniforms, music courtesy of DJ Luigi and Spanish public address announcements. Our opponents, the Columbia Fireflies, will join in on the fun, playing as Chicharrones de Columbia. Following the game, stick around for a post-game light show featuring our LED lights at The Joe. Saturdays are presented by ABCNews4 and MyTV Charleston.

Sunday, August 22, 5:05 p.m.: Perros Santos Weekend/Family Sunday/Jewish Heritage Night/Strike Out Stigma Night: The RiverDogs will spend the weekend suiting up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. Along with MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Cooperative, we'll celebrate the local Latin American culture with special uniforms, music courtesy of DJ Luigi and Spanish public address announcements. Our opponents, the Columbia Fireflies, will join in on the fun, playing as Chicharrones de Columbia. In addition, we are partnering with the Charleston Jewish Federation for Jewish Heritage Night. It's also Strike Out Stigma Night with information and resources available on mental illness and substance abuse. Parking is free and kids will be invited to run the bases following the game! This Sunday's game is presented by Star 99.7.

Playoff tickets for the Low-A East Championship Series in September are on sale now at riverdogs.com. For a limited time, fans who purchase tickets to the team's first home playoff game will receive all subsequent home games for free. Purchase playoff tickets here.

All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. Masks are no longer required, but suggested for non-vaccinated guests. The RiverDogs also have a no bag policy, with the exception of medical bags, diaper bags, and clutch-style purses no larger than 6.5in x 4.5in.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

