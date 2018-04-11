Pensacola's Jen Lorenzo Named SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

April 11, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Wednes- day that Jen Lorenzo of the Pensacola Ice Flyers is the recipient of the 2017-2018 SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award.

The winner was determined by a vote of the league's athletic trainers and equipment managers.

Now in her fifth season as the Ice Flyers' athletic trainer, Jen is employed by Select Physical Therapy, working mainly with the Ice Flyers and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos baseball team. Originally from Wis- consin, Jen previously spent six years with an NAHL Junior A hockey team in Owatonna, MN. Prior to that, she worked for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, serving as trainer for a variety of sports.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.