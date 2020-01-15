Pensacola's Jake Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

January 15, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that rookie goaltender Jake Kupsky of the Pensacola Ice Flyers was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for January 6-12.

Kupsky went 1-0-1 with a 0.99 goals against average, a .966 save percentage and one shutout as the Ice Flyers picked up 3 points in their weekend series against Evansville. Kupsky also contributed to the Pensacola offense, recording two assists.

On Friday, the Waukesha, WI native recorded his first professional shutout, stopping 23 shots as Pensacola downed the Thunderbolts 4-0. Kupsky also picked up the only assist on goals by Ryan Marcuz in the second period and Garret Milan's empty net goal in the third. The following night, Kupsky made 34 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Evansville.

Currently on loan to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, Kupsky leads all SPHLÃ¢ÂÂnetminders with a 1.78 goals against average and is second with a save percentage of 0.935 as he holds an 8-1-1 record for Pensacola. Prior to turn- ing pro, Kupsky played four years at Union College where he posted a 23-21-5 record, earning NCAA (ECAC) Third All-Star Team honors in 2017-2018.

Runners-up: John Gustafsson, Fayetteville (2 gp, 3g, 1a), Max Milosek, Huntsville (2-0-0, 1.92 gaa, .932 sv%)

Also nominated: Mike Davis, Birmingham (3 gp, 2g, 2a), Jacob Smith, Evansville (2 gp, 1g), Bryce Nielsen, Knoxville (3 gp, 2g, 1a), Dylan Denomme, Macon (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Eric Levine, Peoria (1-0-0, 2 ga, 30 saves), Connor Fries, Quad City (1 gp, 1g) and Lincoln Griffin, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.