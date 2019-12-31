Pensacola's Jake Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltender Jake Kupsky of the Pensacola Ice Flyers was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for December 23-29.

Kupsky went 3-0-0, posting a 1.97 goals against average and 0.922 save percentage, to help the Ice Flyers move to 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and maintain their hold on second place in the SPHL standings.

With fellow netminder Chase Perry on loan to the ECHL, Kupsky made just his fourth start of the season last Thursday against Macon and stopped 22 of 24 shots in a 4-2 win. The following night, the rookie from Waukesha, WI was again between the pipes and earned a 3-2 overtime win over Huntsville, making 29 saves in the process. Kupsky closed out the weekend by playing his third game in three nights, stopping 20 shots in a 4-2 win over Birmingham on Saturday.

A 7th round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft (193rd overall), Kupsky played four years at Union College where he earned NCAA (ECAC) Third All-Star Team honors his junior season.

Also nominated: Jacob Barber, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Derek Sutliffe, Evansville (2 gp, 2g, 2a), Frankie Melton, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 3a, gwg), Sy Nutkevitch, Huntsville (3 gp, 4g, 3a, hat trick), Scott Cuthrell, Knoxville (3 gp, 4g, hat trick), Jarrett Kup, Macon (3 gp, 3a), Alec Hagaman, Peoria (2 gp, 4g, 1a, hat trick), Vincent Beaudry, Quad City (2 gp, 3g, +4) and Colton Wolter, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, 1a)

