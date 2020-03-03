Pensacola's Jake Howie Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that defenseman Jake Howie of the Pensacola Ice Flyers has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for February 24-March 1.

Howie scored three goals, including both game-winners, as Pensacola traveled to Peoria and swept the first- place Rivermen. With the wins, the Ice Flyers moved to within two points of third place in the SPHL standings.

On Friday, the Grand Blanc, MI native's goal early in the third period broke a 1-1 tie as Pensacola held on over the final 16 minutes to defeat Peoria 2-1. The following night, Howie scored a first-period power play goal to knot the score at one before netting his second game-winner of the weekend at 2:13 of overtime, leading the Ice Fly- ers to a 3-2 win.

Signed by Pensacola on February 12, Howie has six goals in eight contests for the Ice Flyers, all of them coming in his last four games. Howie began the season with Columbus of the FPHL, where he recorded 20 points in 34 games for the River Dragons. Before turning pro, Howie played four seasons for Marian (WI) University where he earned NCAA III (NCHA) All-Freshman Team honors in 2015-2016.

Runner-up: Joseph Murdaca, Knoxville (1-1-0, 1.03 gaa, 0.973 save%)

Also nominated: Russell Jordan, Birmingham (2 gp, 2a), Brian Billett, Evansville (2-0-0, 2.88 gaa, 0.909 save%), Brian Bowen, Fayetteville (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Shawn Bates, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 1a, shg, gwg), Dylan Denomme, Macon (3 gp, 4a), Eric Levine, Peoria (0-1-0, 2 ga, 26 saves), Gregg Burmaster, Quad City (2 gp, 3g) and Austyn Roudebush, Roanoke (1-1-0, 1.45 gaa, 0.945 save%)

