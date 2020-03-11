Pensacola's Got Talent Block Party Will Be Held March 21 At Blue Wahoos Stadium

Pensacola, FL - Pensacola's Got Talent is back and bigger than ever! The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Wednesday that their annual celebration of local talent will be expanded in 2020 to include a full block party open to the community featuring food trucks, bounce houses, inflatables games, and prizes. Auditions to perform at Blue Wahoos Stadium during the 2020 season will be conducted as part of the block party, which will take place from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Community Maritime Park.

"We wanted to give this event a different feel, a different look than it has been in the past," said Anna Grace Carrick, event coordinator and member of the Blue Wahoos Promotion Team. "We wanted to have something that went beyond just an audition at a baseball stadium. In the past, the stage was on the field, which was a cool experience, but mostly, the people who auditioned performed in front of an empty stadium. We want to have a crowd and a festive atmosphere and bring the community together."

The event is open to all ages and all family-friendly talents are welcome. While a primary function of the event is to select National Anthem singers for 2020 Blue Wahoos games, because of the number of anticipated participants and the public venue, performers are asked to prepare a different song than the Anthem to sing (one to two minutes).

"We've found so many unique talents at this event in years past, from singers to baton twirlers to hula hoopers to on-field acts. We've even hired talented individuals to our gameday staff to work the full season based on their performance at Pensacola's Got Talent!" Blue Wahoos creative service manager Adam Waldron said. "If you're a singer, come prepared to sing your favorite song and you could be selected to sing the National Anthem, Take Me Out To The Ballgame, or even to perform for our fans on the concourse, a party deck, or outside the main gates before a game! If you have a talent other than singing that you think our fans would enjoy, we want to see that, too!"

Performance slots are limited and all interested participants must call the Blue Wahoos at (850)-934-8444 in advance to register for free. Singing auditions will be performed acapella without background tracks, but performers may bring acoustic instruments. Both individual and group acts will be considered.

