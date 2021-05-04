Pensacola's Garrett Milan Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Garrett Milan of the Pensacola Ice Flyers has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for April 26-May 2.

Milan scored one goal and added three assists as Pensacola split a pair of games, clinching third place in the SPHL standings in the process.

On Saturday, the North Vancouver, BC native recorded one assist in Pensacola's 3-1 loss to Birmingham. Sunday afternoon's clash with Huntsville in the last game of the 2020-2021 regular season would decide who finished third in the standings. Pensacola twice rallied from one-goal deficits as Milan scored one goal and assisted on two others in the Ice Flyers' 4-2 win over the Havoc.

Now in his sixth pro season, Milan was second in the SPHL in power play points (11), third in shots on goal (133) and tied for third in power play assists (eight), fourth in assists (21) and seventh in points (30). As a member of the Ice Flyers, Milan has twice been named to the All-SPHL Second Team (2017-2018, 2019-2020).

Also nominated: Cameron Strong, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g), Cole Reginato, Huntsville (2 gp, 2a), Stefan Brucato, Knoxville (1 gp, 2 sog) and Mason Baptista, Macon (3 gp, 2g, 2a)

