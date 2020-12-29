Pensacola's Alec Hagaman Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

December 29, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today an- nounced that Alec Hagaman of the Pensacola Ice Flyers has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for December 26-27.

Hagaman scored a pair of goals to lead the Ice Flyers to a come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime win over Birmingham on Saturday as the 2020-2021 season finally got underway following a two-month delay due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

After Birmingham jumped out to a 3-0 lead just nine minutes into the game, Hagaman got the Ice Flyers on the board with five minutes remaining in the first period. After a second period tally cut the Bulls' lead to one, Haga- man scored the game-tying goal just 2:39 into the third, leading to Darren McCormick's game-winner in overtime.

After spending his first six SPHLÃ¢ÂÂseasons with Peoria, Hagaman signed with Pensacola after the Rivermen were forced to sit out the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Illinois. Named to the 2019- 2020 All-SPHL First Team, Hagaman ranked second in the SPHL with 23 goals, third in penalty minutes (114) and fourth in points (52) and plus-minus rating (+24). Hagaman also recorded an eight-game goal-scoring streak, second longest in the SPHL last season.

Also nominated: Tanner Froese, Birmingham (1 gp, 1g, 1a) Max Milosek, Huntsville (1-0-0, 19 saves) and Mike Gornall, Knoxville (1 gp, 1g)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.