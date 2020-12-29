Pensacola's Alec Hagaman Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week
December 29, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today an- nounced that Alec Hagaman of the Pensacola Ice Flyers has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for December 26-27.
Hagaman scored a pair of goals to lead the Ice Flyers to a come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime win over Birmingham on Saturday as the 2020-2021 season finally got underway following a two-month delay due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
After Birmingham jumped out to a 3-0 lead just nine minutes into the game, Hagaman got the Ice Flyers on the board with five minutes remaining in the first period. After a second period tally cut the Bulls' lead to one, Haga- man scored the game-tying goal just 2:39 into the third, leading to Darren McCormick's game-winner in overtime.
After spending his first six SPHLÃ¢ÂÂseasons with Peoria, Hagaman signed with Pensacola after the Rivermen were forced to sit out the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Illinois. Named to the 2019- 2020 All-SPHL First Team, Hagaman ranked second in the SPHL with 23 goals, third in penalty minutes (114) and fourth in points (52) and plus-minus rating (+24). Hagaman also recorded an eight-game goal-scoring streak, second longest in the SPHL last season.
Also nominated: Tanner Froese, Birmingham (1 gp, 1g, 1a) Max Milosek, Huntsville (1-0-0, 19 saves) and Mike Gornall, Knoxville (1 gp, 1g)
