Pensacola Star Jordan McCants Headlines Fish Fest on Saturday, January 15

PENSACOLA, FL - Pensacola's own Jordan McCants will return home for the first annual Fish Fest at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, January 15. McCants will be available to sign autographs and answer questions from fans during the fan fest event from 2:00 - 4:00 PM.

A four-year starter at Pensacola Catholic High School, McCants was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins.

"It is a huge blessing to be back in my hometown and to get to do this in the place I was born and raised in," McCants said about his appearance at Fish Fest. "I'm planning to have a good time with everyone and to let my hometown know that I love them and hopefully one day soon I will be back to play in the stadium."

Fish Fest will bring baseball fans back to the ballpark in anticipation of the 2022 season for a family-fun afternoon of autographs, Q&A, sales, behind-the-scenes tours, and exclusive announcements. The event is free to attend and tickets may be reserved at no cost at BlueWahoos.com.

McCants will be joined at Fish Fest by two additional Marlins guests who will be announced later in the week at BlueWahoos.com and on team social media accounts.

