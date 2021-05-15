Pensacola Edges Macon in SPHL Finals Game 1

PENSACOLA, FL - For the first time since 2017, the Macon Mayhem took the ice in a President's Cup Finals game, dropping the puck in Pensacola to take on the #3 Ice Flyers on Friday Night. Taking the regular-season championship and sweeping Huntsville last weekend in the semi-finals, the Mayhem knew that there was a target on their back. With a 9-0-2 record in the regular season over Pensacola, the script seemed set to go to chalk. Unfortunately, none of the history matters in the post-season.

From the jump, the Mayhem and Ice Flyers started tentatively, not wanting to make the mistake that would allow for the other to have an opportunity ahead. With a clean sheet on the penalty mark through the first, it would come down to an uncharacteristic rebound from Jake Theut that would allow the first goal of the game to come, late in the first. Alec Hagaman, ready in front of the net, collected a juicy rebound off a Clark Kuster shot, and put it past the glove side of Theut to give Pensacola a 1-0 lead after one. The Ice Flyers lead in shots 10-6, and huge momentum heading into the second.

Macon wouldn't wait long to respond in the second period, as leading regular season scorer for the Mayhem Mason Baptista would rip one from the wide corner on an odd-angle shot through Jake Kupsky's five hole. In the time after that goal, seven penalties would be enforced from a fight in front of the penalty box. On the other side of the packed box, Alec Hagaman would find his way back on the ice, and get it past Jake Theut for his second goal of the game, and a 2-1 Ice Flyer lead. Once again, the Mayhem wouldn't find themselves down for long, as Casey Johnson would fire a shot from the high-slot past Kupsky for his first professional playoff goal. The second would come to an end with a 2-2 game, and a 16-15 Mayhem shot advantage.

It was anyone's game going into the third period - a clean slate and an opportunity for a huge game one win for either side. With the hometown faithful showing up in Pensacola, the Ice Flyers would ride off the momentum, and take full control of the third. The Ice Flyers would outshoot the Mayhem 12-5 during the final frame, and find the game-winning goal just past the halfway mark of the third-20 from Brennan Blaszczak's second playoff goal. The Mayhem would start the battle back, but couldn't break past the neutral-zone forecheck of Pensacola, even with the net-empty. Blaszczak would find the back of the empty net, and give Pensacola a 4-2 game one win.

Playing from behind and to the tone of the Ice Flyers proved to sink the Mayhem in Game 1 of the President's Cup Finals. Saturday Night at the Centreplex now turns into a show up or shut down for the Macon Mayhem, as they look to force a game three on Sunday in Macon. With puck drop pushed to 7:30 P.M. and $10 tickets for almost anywhere in the arena, the Mayhem are looking for a humongous fan boost to push the team to victory. With a win, the Mayhem would host a no-bars-held game three for the championship on Sunday at 4:00 P.M.

