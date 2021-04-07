Pensacola Blue Wahoos Welcome Fans Back to Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2021

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have received approval from Major League Baseball to open Blue Wahoos Stadium to fans in 2021 with new health and safety protocols in place to ensure the safety of all guests.

"We are thrilled to have received approval from Major League Baseball to welcome our great fans back to Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2021," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "Our staff has worked closely with Major League Baseball to develop a comprehensive plan to ensure fans can safely return to the ballpark and to maximize our capacity so our community can enjoy the Wahoos Life together."

In coordination with Major League Baseball, the Blue Wahoos have set the following safety guidelines for Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2021:

Face Masks: Face masks must be worn at all times by all fans over the age of two. Masks may be removed briefly when fans are actively eating or drinking while seated in their assigned seat. Major League Baseball's mask mandate includes all Minor League stadiums, regardless of local, state, or federal guidelines.

In-Seat Concessions: To prevent lines on the concourse and allow fans to enjoy the game from their seats, mobile concession ordering with in-seat delivery through StadiumDrop will be available.

No Bags: To reduce contamination and ensure safe reduced-contact entry for fans and staff, bags will not be permitted to be brought into Blue Wahoos Stadium, except for medical or diaper bags.

Physical Distancing: Physical distancing will be enforced on the concourse, concession lines, Bait and Tackle Shop, and at all entrances and exits.

Multiple Entrances & Exits: Guests will be directed to enter and exit the stadium through designated entry gates to expedite the process and limit crowding at any one entrance. At the conclusion of the game, guests will receive instructions on safe exit procedures and exit locations. In weather delay situations, fans will be permitted to return to their cars during the delay and allowed to re-enter the stadium when the game resumes to prevent crowding on the stadium's concourse.

Buffer Zone: For the safety of players, coaches, and fans, there will be a two-row buffer comprising the first two rows of seats closest to the field in areas frequented by players and coaches. No contact will be permitted between players and fans, including for autograph requests and fans will not be allowed to gather near the dugouts, bullpens, or other areas near the players.

Staff Screening: All Blue Wahoos staff members are required to pass a temperature and health screening before being admitted to the stadium. All staff are required to wear face masks inside the stadium.

Enhanced Sanitation: Blue Wahoos staff will frequently clean, disinfect, sanitize, and monitor common-touch surfaces and high-use guest areas frequently and consistently throughout games. Hand sanitizer will be available to fans in multiple locations throughout the stadium.

Safety guidelines are subject to change. Additional information on Blue Wahoos Stadium Health & Safety protocols is available at milb.com/Pensacola/ballpark/health-and-safety.

In conjunction with ballpark health and safety guidelines, the Blue Wahoos have announced on-sale dates for tickets to their games in 2021. Full-season (60-game) memberships are available now. Partial season and mini plans (5+ games) will be available starting April 15. Remaining available tickets will be sold as single-game tickets beginning April 28.

