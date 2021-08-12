Penrod's Quality Start Helps Boise to 10th Win in Past 13 Games

Boise, ID - The Boise Hawks (13-9) continued their winning ways thanks to seven strong innings on the mound from Zach Penrod on their way to a 7-3 victory against the Idaho Falls Chukars (13-9) on Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium.

It was an eventful night right from the get-go with Chukars manager, Billy Gardner Jr. being ejected two batters into the ballgame arguing a call at home plate that saw Steve Barmakian cut down on a strong relay throw from Alejandro Rivero.

The out at the plate kept the ballgame at 0-0, but the scoreline shifted when Andrew Don hit a two-run home run to right-center field to give Idaho Falls a 2-0 lead.

Boise would answer back and tie the ballgame in the second thanks to Nate Fisbeck doubling to lead off the inning, Roby Enriquez tripling home Fisbeck, and Myles Harris laying down a sacrifice bunt to score Enriquez and knot the contest at 2-2.

In the third the Hawks would take the lead, sending nine batters to plate and scoring four runs, with two of them plated by a Fisbeck triple, another on an error by the Chukars' shortstop Tyler Van Marter, and the last run of the inning crossing on a Harris RBI single to make it 6-2.

From there it was all Penrod, as the Hawks left-hander dominated his way through seven innings, allowing just four hits and three earned runs, including a stretch where he retired 11 straight Idaho Falls batters.

Another run for Boise came across in the seventh when Wladimir Galindo went the other way for his 14th big fly of the season.

Conner Dand slammed the door behind Penrod, collecting two outs in the eighth and hurling a scoreless ninth to collect his fourth save of the season.

With the victory the Boise Hawks lead the Highway Series 6-4 and will try to move further ahead in the season long battle for the Traffic Cone Trophy tomorrow, with Matt Gabbert on the mound for a 7:15 start at Memorial Stadium in game two of the six game homestand.

